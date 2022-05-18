Please join BG Shan K. Bagby, 28th Chief, U.S. Army Dental Corps in congratulating the 2022 Dental Corps Awards of Excellence (AOE22). The winners made significant contributions to Army Dentistry, Soldiers and their
Families and the greater Army community, while best exemplifying the Army
Values, Leadership, and Service.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 05:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852395
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-LH156-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109135218
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Dental Corps Chief's Awards of Excellence Announcement, by MAJ Ino Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT