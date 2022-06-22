Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Run between Provost Marshall Office on Chièvres Air Base and the city hall of Chièvres, June 22, 2022.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.22.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Colonel James Ross Yastrzemsky, Commander U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, leads a run on Chièvres Air Base towards city hall of Chièvres, Belgium on June 22, 2022. (video by Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 03:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852383
    VIRIN: 220622-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_109135113
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Run between Provost Marshall Office on Chièvres Air Base and the city hall of Chièvres, June 22, 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Run"
    "StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther
    Garrison Benelux

