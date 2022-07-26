Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division offloads vehicles in Poland

    POLAND

    07.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division offloads vehicles in Poland

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 03:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852382
    VIRIN: 220726-A-GY122-914
    Filename: DOD_109135111
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division offloads vehicles in Poland, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    deploy
    GREYWOLF
    Europe
    Armored
    3ABCT

