    Col. Chris Steele Koolendong Interview Package

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Steele, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, is interviewed about exercise Koolendong 22 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 28, 2022. Exercise Koolendong 22 is a combined and joint force exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations conducted by U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers, U.S. Airmen, and Australian Defence Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 02:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852370
    VIRIN: 220728-M-NR281-1002
    Filename: DOD_109134883
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: NT, AU

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    usmcnews
    Koolendong 22

