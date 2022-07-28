U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Steele, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, is interviewed about exercise Koolendong 22 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 28, 2022. Exercise Koolendong 22 is a combined and joint force exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations conducted by U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers, U.S. Airmen, and Australian Defence Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 02:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|852370
|VIRIN:
|220728-M-NR281-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109134883
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Chris Steele Koolendong Interview Package, by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT