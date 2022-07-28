Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from across XVIII Airborne Corps competed in the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25-28, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine the squad from XVIII Airborne Corps that will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 21:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852355
    VIRIN: 220728-A-AB240-2003
    Filename: DOD_109134620
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    #3ID
    #ROTM
    #3rdID
    #FortStewart/HunterArmyAirfield
    #BestSquadCompetition
    #18thBSC

