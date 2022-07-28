XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

Soldiers from across XVIII Airborne Corps competed in the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25-28, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine the squad from XVIII Airborne Corps that will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)
|07.28.2022
|07.28.2022 21:29
|Package
|852355
|220728-A-AB240-2003
|DOD_109134620
|00:01:57
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
