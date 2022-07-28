XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across XVIII Airborne Corps competed in the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25-28, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine the squad from XVIII Airborne Corps that will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)