    Apache Aerial Gunnery Clean B-Roll

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Rodriguez live Firing Complex, Republic of Korea. Apache Firing.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852350
    VIRIN: 220728-A-OT114-1001
    Filename: DOD_109134594
    Length: 00:10:31
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Aerial Gunnery Clean B-Roll, by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    Dvids Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

