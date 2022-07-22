Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational SOF conduct Special Operations Urban Combat training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Pvt. Charles Audet 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220722-A-N0842-1001-CA BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, Hawaii (July 22, 2022) Special Operations Forces from India, Germany, Republic of Korea and the U.S. conduct helicopter insertion and special operations urban combat training at Bellows Air Base Station, during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Army video production by Image Technician Cpl Charles Audet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 21:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852342
    VIRIN: 220722-A-N0842-2001-C
    Filename: DOD_109134550
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCPAC
    RIMPAC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT