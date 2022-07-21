RIMPAC 2022: CH-148 CYCLONE HOIST

220727-O-LR179-1002-CA PACIFIC OCEAN (July 22, 2022) - Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Winnipeg’s (FFH 338) air detachment hoists Sailor 1st Class John Decochereaux onto the CH-148 Cyclone Guardian as part of air crew training during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 22. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy video by S1 John Decochereaux)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852340
|VIRIN:
|220727-O-LR179-1002-C
|Filename:
|DOD_109134548
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
