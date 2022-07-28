Competitors compete in squad lanes during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 16:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852314
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-KP884-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109134023
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Squad Lanes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
