    Edwards AFB celebrates 50 years of the F-15 Eagle

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across Edwards Air Force Base, California, celebrated the F-15 Eagle's 50th birthday with an F-15 from the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, July 27. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852303
    VIRIN: 220727-F-HC101-9002
    Filename: DOD_109133965
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards AFB celebrates 50 years of the F-15 Eagle, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASA
    F-15 Eagle
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

