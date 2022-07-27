Edwards AFB celebrates 50 years of the F-15 Eagle

Airmen from across Edwards Air Force Base, California, celebrated the F-15 Eagle's 50th birthday with an F-15 from the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, July 27. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|07.27.2022
|07.28.2022 16:11
|Package
|852303
|220727-F-HC101-9002
|DOD_109133965
|00:03:32
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
