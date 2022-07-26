CAF brings Flying Fortress to Sioux City

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows a piece of living Air Force history in Sioux City, Iowa on July 26, 2022. The World War II era B-17 bomber from the Commemorative Air Force was available for viewing at the airport over the weekend.



During the short stay in Iowa enthusiasts got to see one of the few remaining actively flying, U.S. Army Air Corps B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft up close. Interested enthusiasts were also able to purchase a once in a lifetime ride on the historic aircraft.



The B-17 was originally developed in the mid-1930s and became an iconic symbol of American air power during the Second World War. Before the end of the war the United States build nearly 13,000 Flying Fortress aircraft.



Long range heavy bombers like the four engine B-17 were the first of their kind that allowed the U.S. military to project air power beyond the borders of the North American continent. During the war the B-17 could deliver up to a 6000 pound payload deep into enemy territory.



The long reach of the B-17 allowed allies to target war manufacturing facilities in Germany and Japan.

During the 2nd World War the Sioux City airport served as a U.S. Army Air Corps training base for B-17 and B-24 crew members. Ten member B-17 aircrew teams were put together in Iowa before they were sent to their overseas deployments.



The aircraft was named the flying fortress because of the large number of .50 caliber machine guns mounted around the aircraft. The Flying Fortress had guns mounted in the tail that covered attacks from the rear. Two guns were mounted on either side of the glass nosed bombardier compartment in the nose of the aircraft. The B-17 also had a machine gun mounted in the aircraft chin. Guns were also mounted on each side of the fuselage as well as top and on the bottom of the aircraft where the iconic ball

turret gun is mounted.



The B-17 is one of nearly 200 aircraft that are part of Commemorative Air Force who have locations around the United States. The CAF goal of preserving history is especially significant this year as the Air Force celebrates its 75th anniversary since its founding in 1947. According to the CAF website their mission is to "save an example of every aircraft that flew during World War II ~ a mission no one else was undertaking."



