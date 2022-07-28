Members of the 3rd Infantry Division's Best Squad ride in a UH-60 Blackhawk on the way to the final event of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852291
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-MA645-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109133869
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dogface Soldiers ride in a UH-60 Blackhawk, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT