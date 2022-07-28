Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers ride in a UH-60 Blackhawk

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Members of the 3rd Infantry Division's Best Squad ride in a UH-60 Blackhawk on the way to the final event of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852291
    VIRIN: 220728-A-MA645-1002
    Filename: DOD_109133869
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers ride in a UH-60 Blackhawk, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Blackhawk
    #3rdID
    #FortStewart
    #18thBSC

