Thomas J. Lovgren, a retired Sgt. 1st Class, is the current Central Issue Facility Property Book Officer at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The facility uses a climate controlled room to maintain equipement that is sensitive to the elements. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Robert McIntosh
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 15:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|852290
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-DK435-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109133865
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility, by SPC Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT