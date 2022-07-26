Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Robert McIntosh 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Thomas J. Lovgren, a retired Sgt. 1st Class, is the current Central Issue Facility Property Book Officer at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The facility uses a climate controlled room to maintain equipement that is sensitive to the elements. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Robert McIntosh

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 15:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852290
    VIRIN: 220726-A-DK435-1001
    Filename: DOD_109133865
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    US Army Reserve
    CIF
    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    WAREX 782202

