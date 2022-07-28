XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Squad Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in weapons assembly and functions check lane on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. During the Best Squad Competition, competitors were tested on a wide range of subjects including land navigation, marksmanship, causality care, physical fitness, small-unit tactics and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)