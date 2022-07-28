Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Squad Lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in weapons assembly and functions check lane on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. During the Best Squad Competition, competitors were tested on a wide range of subjects including land navigation, marksmanship, causality care, physical fitness, small-unit tactics and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852288
    VIRIN: 220728-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109133861
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Squad Lanes, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M249 Light machine gun
    M4A1 carbine
    #18thBSC
    #FortStewart
    #M240L machine gun
    M17 series protective mask

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT