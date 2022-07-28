XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Squad Lanes

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in weapons assembly and functions check lane on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. During the Best Squad Competition, competitors were tested on a wide range of subjects including land navigation, marksmanship, causality care, physical fitness, small-unit tactics and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|07.28.2022
|07.28.2022 15:28
|B-Roll
|852288
|220728-A-MA645-1001
|DOD_109133861
|00:03:19
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|1
