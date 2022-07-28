Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force EOD Team of the Year Grand Finale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Luke Allen, Joe Bela and John Goddin

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    After extensive planning and coordination between headquarters Air Force, the
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and major commands, the
    first Air Force EOD Team regional competitions and Air Force EOD Team of the
    Year Grand Finale are now in the history books. Find out more about this new
    program designed to drive innovation, restore readiness, and develop and
    retain leaders within the Air Force EOD community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852277
    VIRIN: 220728-F-HE309-490
    Filename: DOD_109133782
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force EOD Team of the Year Grand Finale, by Luke Allen, Joe Bela and John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Air Force EOD Team
    Air Force EOD Team of the Year Grand Finale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT