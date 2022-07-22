Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central Celebrates the 247th Chaplain Corps Birthday

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central Deputy Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, and Religious Affairs NCO, Sgt. Maj. Nichole Peters, speak about the history of the Chaplain Corps at Patton Hall, July 22, 2022. The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps dates back to 29 July 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized one chaplain for each regiment of the Continental Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Amber Cobena)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852274
    VIRIN: 220728-A-UH812-001
    Filename: DOD_109133779
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central Celebrates the 247th Chaplain Corps Birthday, by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Chaplain Birthday
    People First
    WhoWeArcent

