U.S. Army Central Celebrates the 247th Chaplain Corps Birthday

U.S. Army Central Deputy Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, and Religious Affairs NCO, Sgt. Maj. Nichole Peters, speak about the history of the Chaplain Corps at Patton Hall, July 22, 2022. The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps dates back to 29 July 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized one chaplain for each regiment of the Continental Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Amber Cobena)