Senate Committee Considers Nominees, Part 2

The U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services considers the following nominations: Milancy Harris for deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security; Radha I. Plumb for deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; Brendan Owens for assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment; and Laura D. Taylor-Kale for assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 13:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|852266
|Filename:
|DOD_109133490
|Length:
|00:42:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
