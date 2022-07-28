Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Considers Nominees, Part 2

    07.28.2022

    The U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services considers the following nominations: Milancy Harris for deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security; Radha I. Plumb for deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; Brendan Owens for assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment; and Laura D. Taylor-Kale for assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy.

