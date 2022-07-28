U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Alejandro Velez, 325th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight senior enlisted leader, was born in Miami, Florida to Colombian parents. Without knowing any English, he decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.
Watch his full story here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/849340/tyndall-story-diversity-inclusion
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 12:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|852252
|VIRIN:
|220728-O-XH734-057
|Filename:
|DOD_109133403
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Tyndall Story on Diversity & Inclusion (Social Media Version), by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT