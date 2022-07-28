Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Tyndall Story on Diversity & Inclusion (Social Media Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Alejandro Velez, 325th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight senior enlisted leader, was born in Miami, Florida to Colombian parents. Without knowing any English, he decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.

    Watch his full story here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/849340/tyndall-story-diversity-inclusion

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 12:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852252
    VIRIN: 220728-O-XH734-057
    Filename: DOD_109133403
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Tyndall Story on Diversity & Inclusion (Social Media Version), by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spanish
    Colombian
    diversity
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Tyndall
    inclusion
    MHSsocial
    MHSocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT