Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th of July video message - 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Deputy Commander Maj. Lyle Milliman brings a 4th of July message for everyone as we enjoy this holiday weekend and the 246th birthday of these United States of America. Be safe and responsible!
    Buffalo, NY; 2JUL2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852250
    VIRIN: 220628-A-IF251-001
    Filename: DOD_109133376
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July video message - 2022, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT