4th of July video message - 2022

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Deputy Commander Maj. Lyle Milliman brings a 4th of July message for everyone as we enjoy this holiday weekend and the 246th birthday of these United States of America. Be safe and responsible!
Buffalo, NY; 2JUL2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852250
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-IF251-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109133376
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
