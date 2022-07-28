Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New Medical Profiles, Mourning CMSAF McCoy, Hexa Test Flight

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, a new system for generating medical profiles prepares to launch, former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James M. McCoy passes away, and the Lift Hexa reaches a new milestone.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852242
    VIRIN: 220728-F-IZ785-382
    Filename: DOD_109133261
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New Medical Profiles, Mourning CMSAF McCoy, Hexa Test Flight, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

