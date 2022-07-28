In this week’s look around the Air Force, a new system for generating medical profiles prepares to launch, former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James M. McCoy passes away, and the Lift Hexa reaches a new milestone.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852237
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-IZ785-130
|Filename:
|DOD_109133236
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Around the Air Force: New Medical Profiles, Mourning CMSAF McCoy, Hexa Test Flight, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
