    Join us for Soul Care

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Soul Care is a bi-weekly meeting for everyone in the MHS family to come together as a community of support and regain their spiritual centeredness.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 11:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852228
    VIRIN: 220728-O-XH734-062
    Filename: DOD_109133210
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Join us for Soul Care, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    community
    chaplain
    spiritual fitness
    spiritual health
    total force fitness
    soul care
    MHSsocial

