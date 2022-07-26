Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sewing Circle

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    07.26.2022

    Video by Seaman Tristan Kyle Labuguen 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Want to learn how to mend and sew? USO Stuttgart offers a bi-monthly sewing circle every other Tuesday at 11 a.m. The program features a do it yourself skillset that helps expand your creativity. Check out https://stuttgart.uso.org/ for full details!

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852221
    VIRIN: 220728-N-PW030-002
    Filename: DOD_109133159
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Sewing Circle, by SN Tristan Kyle Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    AFN
    sewing
    USO
    Stuttgart

