Want to learn how to mend and sew? USO Stuttgart offers a bi-monthly sewing circle every other Tuesday at 11 a.m. The program features a do it yourself skillset that helps expand your creativity. Check out https://stuttgart.uso.org/ for full details!
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852221
|VIRIN:
|220728-N-PW030-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109133159
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sewing Circle, by SN Tristan Kyle Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
