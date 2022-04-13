Croatian Special Forces team up with US Navy SEALs (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Special operations on dry land are one thing – but quite another in the water. That’s why the Croatian Special Forces teamed up with the US Navy SEALs to hone their skills.

Special Operations Forces from Croatia and the US linked up near the Adriatic city of Split to practise underwater infiltration, ship boarding and beach assaults. By training together in a challenging operational environment, the two teams of elite commandos got to exchange tactics.

US Special Operations Forces regularly conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training, or JCET, with NATO Allied and partner forces. These training exercises ensure that, in the event of a crisis, NATO’s most elite forces can perform high-risk tasks together seamlessly.



Footage includes shots of Croatian and US operators diving, swimming and simulating taking down a ship, as well as interviews with the Chief of the Croatian General Staff and the Croatian Special Forces Commander.

Transcript

—SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SLOW-MO SHOTS – CROATIAN SPECIAL FORCES AND US NAVY SEALS EMERGE FROM WATER WITH WEAPONS

(00:29) GOPRO SHOT – NAVY SEALS IN RIGID-HULLED INFLATABLE BOAT (RHIB)

(00:35) WIDE SHOT – RHIBS APPROACHING

(00:38) MEDIUM SHOT – NOTIONAL HIJACKER FIRING RIFLE

(00:42) MEDIUM SHOT – RHIB WITH CROATIAN SPECIAL FORCES PULLING ALONGSIDE SHIP

(00:44) GOPRO SHOT – NAVY SEALS BOARDING SHIP FROM RHIB

(00:57) VARIOUS SHOTS – CROATIAN SPECIAL FORCES BOARDING SHIP

(01:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY SEALS ON SHIP

(01:58) MEDIUM SHOT – CHIEF OF THE CROATIAN GENERAL STAFF ROBERT HRANJ SPEAKING TO CROATIAN AND AMERICAN OPERATORS

(02:03) MEDIUM SHOT – CROATIAN AND AMERICAN OPERATORS

(02:06) CLOSE-UP – AMERICAN FLAG PATCH

(02:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – RHIBS MOVING AT HIGH SPEED

(02:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – NAVY SEALS PREPARING FOR DIVE

(02:25) MEDIUM SHOT – NAVY SEALS ENTERING WATER

(02:32) GOPRO SHOT – NAVY SEALS ENTERING WATER (COURTESY OF US SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND EUROPE)

(02:38) VARIOUS GOPRO SHOTS – NAVY SEALS SWIMMING UNDERWATER

(02:59) SLOW-MO SHOT – NAVY SEAL EMERGING FROM WATER (COURTESY OF US SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND EUROPE)

(03:03) WIDE SHOT – NAVY SEALS EMERGING FROM WATER

(03:06) SLOW-MO SHOT – BOOT EMERGING FROM WATER (COURTESY OF US SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND EUROPE)

(03:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – NAVY SEALS EXITING WATER

(03:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – CROATIAN OPERATORS EXITING WATER

(03:29) VARIOUS GOPRO SHOTS – CROATIAN OPERATORS ENTERING WATER

(03:51) GOPRO SHOT – CROATIAN DIVERS EMERGING FROM WATER WITH WEAPONS

(04:08) GOPRO SHOT – CROATIAN DIVERS CLIMBING OUT OF WATER VIA CAVING LADDER

(04:30) GOPRO SHOT – NAVY SEALS PREPARING GRAPPLING HOOK TO ATTACH CAVING LADDER

(04:35) VARIOUS GOPRO SHOTS – NAVY SEALS EXITING WATER ON CAVING LADDER

(05:01) SOUNDBITE (Croatian) Admiral Robert Hranj, Chief of the Croatian General Staff

“Military exercises always remind us of what an army vocation really is. It is to be ready to defend the homeland, and you become that only through persistent and constant practice and professionalism.”

(05:17) SOUNDBITE (Croatian) Admiral Robert Hranj, Chief of the Croatian General Staff

“The Croatian Armed Forces are ready and willing to take their share of the burden and responsibility in collective defence, both of the Alliance, Allies and partners.”

(05:31) SOUNDBITE (Croatian) Major “Marko”, Commander, Croatian Special Forces

“The advantage of these exercises with our strategic partners is the exchange of experiences. We have some experience and knowledge from our fields of activity, our missions and areas of interest. Also, our strategic partner, the American security forces, which have their own arrangements around the world and the experiences they gain there, they bring to our joint exercises. Thus, there is an exchange of experiences where, in a way, their experience also exists, and vice versa, so we develop various types of abilities and possibilities.”



## END ##