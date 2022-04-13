Croatian Special Forces team up with US Navy SEALs (INTERNATIONAL VERSION)

Synopsis
Special operations on dry land are one thing – but quite another in the water. That’s why the Croatian Special Forces teamed up with the US Navy SEALs to hone their skills.
Special Operations Forces from Croatia and the US linked up near the Adriatic city of Split to practise underwater infiltration, ship boarding and beach assaults. By training together in a challenging operational environment, the two teams of elite commandos got to exchange tactics.
US Special Operations Forces regularly conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training, or JCET, with NATO Allied and partner forces. These training exercises ensure that, in the event of a crisis, NATO’s most elite forces can perform high-risk tasks together seamlessly.
This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master or master with subtitles versions for the full transcript.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 10:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852215
|VIRIN:
|220413-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109133088
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|HR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT