148th Fighter Wing Airmen Return from Aviation Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852211" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

148th Fighter Wing Airmen return from an approximately four month aviation deployment and are greeted by family and friends at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., July 27, 2022. While deployed the Wing flew over 700 sorties, totaling more than 4,400 flight hours in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



First Interview: Col. Curt Grayson, 148th Fighter Wing Vice Commander

Second Interview: SMSgt Rick Cornelison, 148th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group

Third Interview: Tech. Sgt. Kristeljei Baltazar, 148th Fighter Wing Medical Group