    148th Fighter Wing Airmen Return from Aviation Deployment

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    148th Fighter Wing Airmen return from an approximately four month aviation deployment and are greeted by family and friends at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., July 27, 2022. While deployed the Wing flew over 700 sorties, totaling more than 4,400 flight hours in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    First Interview: Col. Curt Grayson, 148th Fighter Wing Vice Commander
    Second Interview: SMSgt Rick Cornelison, 148th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group
    Third Interview: Tech. Sgt. Kristeljei Baltazar, 148th Fighter Wing Medical Group

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852211
    VIRIN: 220727-Z-ZH124-1002
    Filename: DOD_109133079
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

