148th Fighter Wing Airmen Return from Aviation Deployment

148th Fighter Wing Airmen return from an approximately four month aviation deployment and are greeted by family and friends at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., July 27, 2022. While deployed the Wing flew over 700 sorties, totaling more than 4,400 flight hours in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
First Interview: Col. Curt Grayson, 148th Fighter Wing Vice Commander
Second Interview: SMSgt Rick Cornelison, 148th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group
Third Interview: Tech. Sgt. Kristeljei Baltazar, 148th Fighter Wing Medical Group
|07.27.2022
|07.28.2022 10:16
|B-Roll
|852211
|220727-Z-ZH124-1002
|DOD_109133079
|00:04:13
|DULUTH, MN, US
|0
|0
