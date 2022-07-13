This month's discussion is focused on the value of followership. Bridging the gap between followers and leaders is important to unit cohesion and how it plays into the mission. Check out how these Flying Tigers practice followership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|852176
|VIRIN:
|220713-F-GO302-319
|Filename:
|DOD_109132960
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridge Chat | Followership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
