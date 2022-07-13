Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bridge Chat | Followership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    ﻿This month's discussion is focused on the value of followership. Bridging the gap between followers and leaders is important to unit cohesion and how it plays into the mission. Check out how these Flying Tigers practice followership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 10:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 852176
    VIRIN: 220713-F-GO302-319
    Filename: DOD_109132960
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge Chat | Followership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    followership
    Air Combat Command
    Bridge Chat
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT