Bridge Chat | Followership

﻿This month's discussion is focused on the value of followership. Bridging the gap between followers and leaders is important to unit cohesion and how it plays into the mission. Check out how these Flying Tigers practice followership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)