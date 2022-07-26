Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse July edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture—with a brand new look!
    This month's news headlines:
    - Independence Day Celebration
    - Army Week on Camp Zama
    - First Army Housing Town Hall
    - Transitioning Workforce Opportunity Program
    - SFHA Outdoor Pool Opening
    - JASDF Air Festival in Kyogamisaki
    - Rice-Planting in Zama City
    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

