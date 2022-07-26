Zama Pulse July edition

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture—with a brand new look!
This month's news headlines:
- Independence Day Celebration
- Army Week on Camp Zama
- First Army Housing Town Hall
- Transitioning Workforce Opportunity Program
- SFHA Outdoor Pool Opening
- JASDF Air Festival in Kyogamisaki
- Rice-Planting in Zama City
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
