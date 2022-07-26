XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Two

Squads of the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in day two of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 27, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
