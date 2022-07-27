Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Combat Water Survival Test

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    The Combat Water Survival Test was one of several XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition events conducted July 27, 2022 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Best Squad Competition tests squads' physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Javiera F. Scott)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 22:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

