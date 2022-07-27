The Combat Water Survival Test was one of several XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition events conducted July 27, 2022 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Best Squad Competition tests squads' physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Javiera F. Scott)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 22:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852030
|VIRIN:
|220727-A-ZN185-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109132326
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Combat Water Survival Test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
