    Hawaii Air National Guard 2022 Suicide Prevention Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    This Suicide Prevention training is presented by the 154th Wing Care Team, and is held to reinforce the Department of the Airforce's commitment to suicide prevention. This training is designed to empower Airmen, Guardians and DAF Civilians at all levels to serve as catalysts for attitude and behavior change, resulting in an environment characterized by connectedness, caring and trust.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 21:51
    Category: Briefings
    Location: HI, US

    Suicide Prevention

