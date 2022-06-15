Hawaii Air National Guard 2022 Suicide Prevention Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Suicide Prevention training is presented by the 154th Wing Care Team, and is held to reinforce the Department of the Airforce's commitment to suicide prevention. This training is designed to empower Airmen, Guardians and DAF Civilians at all levels to serve as catalysts for attitude and behavior change, resulting in an environment characterized by connectedness, caring and trust.