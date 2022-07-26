SGT Edward Solis pursues his civilian career, while still serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. After his time on Active Duty, Ed learned about the benefits of the Army Reserve during his time in the Inactive Ready Reserve (IRR).
With more flexibility in the Reserve, Ed experiences the best of both worlds.
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 19:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|852001
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-KJ871-311
|Filename:
|DOD_109132116
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Edward Solis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
