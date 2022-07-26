Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edward Solis

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    SGT Edward Solis pursues his civilian career, while still serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. After his time on Active Duty, Ed learned about the benefits of the Army Reserve during his time in the Inactive Ready Reserve (IRR).

    With more flexibility in the Reserve, Ed experiences the best of both worlds.

    Video By Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 19:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 852001
    VIRIN: 220726-A-KJ871-311
    Filename: DOD_109132116
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    MORE LIKE THIS

    photography
    home depot
    68w
    army reserve
    medic
    fort sam houston
    san antonio
    usar
    irr
    inactive ready reserve
    civilian career
    riverwalk
    arcg
    usarmarketing
    Edward solis

