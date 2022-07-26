Combat engineers participate in Dense Urban Terrain Philadelphia

Task Force 46 and over 600 personnel from its federal, state, local, private and academic partners collaborated to successfully complete the most recent Dense Urban Terrain (DUT) exercise. The DUT series of exercises began in 2018 and has become one of the Nation’s premier all-hazard and homeland defense exercises designed to enhance interagency interoperability in the event of “America’s worst day.” (Video by Spc. Aaron Good U.S. Army National Guard
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851976
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-ON763-093
|Filename:
|DOD_109131976
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
