    Combat engineers participate in Dense Urban Terrain Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Michigan National Guard

    Task Force 46 and over 600 personnel from its federal, state, local, private and academic partners collaborated to successfully complete the most recent Dense Urban Terrain (DUT) exercise. The DUT series of exercises began in 2018 and has become one of the Nation’s premier all-hazard and homeland defense exercises designed to enhance interagency interoperability in the event of “America’s worst day.” (Video by Spc. Aaron Good U.S. Army National Guard

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

