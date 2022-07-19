Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Hawaii place Bangalore Torpedo explosive charges under concertina wire conducted in a live-fire exercise during the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 19, 2022. XCTC was designed to evaluate a platoon’s efficiency in reacting to a variety of engagements, including encountering improvised explosive devices, enemy combatants and casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851958
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-YU201-198
|Filename:
|DOD_109131903
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 Live-Fire, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT