29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 Live-Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851958" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Hawaii place Bangalore Torpedo explosive charges under concertina wire conducted in a live-fire exercise during the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 19, 2022. XCTC was designed to evaluate a platoon’s efficiency in reacting to a variety of engagements, including encountering improvised explosive devices, enemy combatants and casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)