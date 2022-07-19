Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 Live-Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Hawaii place Bangalore Torpedo explosive charges under concertina wire conducted in a live-fire exercise during the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 19, 2022. XCTC was designed to evaluate a platoon’s efficiency in reacting to a variety of engagements, including encountering improvised explosive devices, enemy combatants and casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851958
    VIRIN: 220719-A-YU201-198
    Filename: DOD_109131903
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 Live-Fire, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    2nd Infantry Division
    Wyoming Army National Guard
    1-158
    117th MPAD
    Live-Fire
    USARPAC
    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Javelin Missile
    HI
    M240
    Hawaii
    California
    National Guard
    Guam Army National Guard
    Arizona Army National Guard
    1-23 Infantry Regiment
    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Camp Roberts
    29th IBCT
    Alaska Army National Guard
    29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    XCTC
    OPFOR
    Infantry Regiment
    HING
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    AT-4 Rocket
    103rd Troop Command
    227 BEB
    USINDOPACOM
    1-294 Infantry Regiment
    1-297 Infantry Regiment
    Valiant Integrated Services
    Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster
    SSG Matthew Foster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT