Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare for departure to conduct platoon combat training during Exportable Combat Training Capability program at Camp Roberts, California, July 18, 2022. The air assault lane consisted of two platoons engaging opposing forces on a platoon and company level during a culminating event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851952
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-YU201-916
|Filename:
|DOD_109131887
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 Air Assault, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT