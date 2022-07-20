U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division provides basic fire to cover a flanking maneuver against Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Alaska as opposing forces during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 20, 2022. XCTC focuses on fully instrumental and realistic collective training to certify platoon and company level training proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851948
|VIRIN:
|220720-A-YU201-741
|Filename:
|DOD_109131883
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 OPFOR, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
