    29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 OPFOR

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division provides basic fire to cover a flanking maneuver against Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Alaska as opposing forces during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 20, 2022. XCTC focuses on fully instrumental and realistic collective training to certify platoon and company level training proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851948
    VIRIN: 220720-A-YU201-741
    Filename: DOD_109131883
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 

    Mortars
    2nd Infantry Division
    Wyoming Army National Guard
    1-158
    117th MPAD
    Live-Fire
    USARPAC
    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Javelin Missile
    HI
    M240
    Hawaii
    California
    National Guard
    Guam Army National Guard
    Arizona Army National Guard
    1-23 Infantry Regiment
    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Camp Roberts
    29th IBCT
    Alaska Army National Guard
    29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    XCTC
    OPFOR
    Infantry Regiment
    HING
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    AT-4 Rocket
    103rd Troop Command
    227 BEB
    USINDOPACOM
    1-294 Infantry Regiment
    1-297 Infantry Regiment
    Valiant Integrated Services
    Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster
    SSG Matthew Foster

