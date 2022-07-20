29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 OPFOR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division provides basic fire to cover a flanking maneuver against Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Alaska as opposing forces during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 20, 2022. XCTC focuses on fully instrumental and realistic collective training to certify platoon and company level training proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)