    COREX Kicking Off

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    DLA Disposition Services

    This year’s Contingency Operations Readiness Exercise in Battle Creek, Michigan tested a variety of skills for participants. For those taking part in the exercise it is an opportunity to refine skills in preparation for deployments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851892
    VIRIN: 220727-D-AU600-153
    Filename: DOD_109131572
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COREX Kicking Off, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

