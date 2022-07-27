Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox Retires After 31-year Career

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Gen. (ret.) Robin Rand, former Air Force Global Strike commander, retired Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, July 22, 2022, during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. General Wilcox retires effective Nov. 30, 2022, after a 31-year Air Force career that culminated with him serving as AFIMSC commander from July 2019 to Aug. 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851880
    VIRIN: 220727-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_109131462
    Length: 02:38:03
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox Retires After 31-year Career, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFIMSC, IMSC, AIR Force, Retirement, Wilcox, Maj. Gen. Wilcox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT