Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox Retires After 31-year Career

Gen. (ret.) Robin Rand, former Air Force Global Strike commander, retired Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, July 22, 2022, during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. General Wilcox retires effective Nov. 30, 2022, after a 31-year Air Force career that culminated with him serving as AFIMSC commander from July 2019 to Aug. 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851880
|VIRIN:
|220727-F-GD062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109131462
|Length:
|02:38:03
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
