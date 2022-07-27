Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: National Korean War Armistice Day

    07.27.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    July 27th is National Korean War Armistice Day, a day to honor and remember all those who fought in the Korean War. The Korean War Armistice was signed on July 27th, 1953, officially ending the war. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)

    This work, Marine Minute: National Korean War Armistice Day, by LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

