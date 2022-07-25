A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a crewmember near Pensacola, Florida on July 25, 2022. The aircrew transferred the crewmember to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Aviation Training Center Mobile)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851818
|VIRIN:
|220725-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109131021
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from research vessel near Pensacola, Fla., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
