    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from research vessel near Pensacola, Fla.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a crewmember near Pensacola, Florida on July 25, 2022. The aircrew transferred the crewmember to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Aviation Training Center Mobile)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851818
    VIRIN: 220725-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109131021
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from research vessel near Pensacola, Fla., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

