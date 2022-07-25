BACH Hosts Senior Spouses Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted senior spouses of Fort Campbell for a tour of the hospital July 25, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The tour included Women's Health, Labor and Delivery, Emergency Center, and the Army Wellness Center.



"It is a premiere hospital, second to none," said Cory Knapp, husband of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica E. Knapp said. "This visit gives the senior spouses an opportunity to meet the medical professionals that serve the community, Soldiers, families, and retirees."