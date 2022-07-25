BACH Hosts Senior Spouses Tour

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted senior spouses of Fort Campbell for a tour of the hospital July 25, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The tour included Women's Health, Labor and Delivery, Emergency Center, and the Army Wellness Center.
"It is a premiere hospital, second to none," said Cory Knapp, husband of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica E. Knapp said. "This visit gives the senior spouses an opportunity to meet the medical professionals that serve the community, Soldiers, families, and retirees."
