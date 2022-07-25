Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Hosts Senior Spouses Tour

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted senior spouses of Fort Campbell for a tour of the hospital July 25, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The tour included Women's Health, Labor and Delivery, Emergency Center, and the Army Wellness Center.

    "It is a premiere hospital, second to none," said Cory Knapp, husband of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica E. Knapp said. "This visit gives the senior spouses an opportunity to meet the medical professionals that serve the community, Soldiers, families, and retirees."

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851814
    VIRIN: 220725-A-DQ133-101
    Filename: DOD_109130998
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

