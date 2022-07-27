Video highlighting the importance to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 10:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|851746
|VIRIN:
|220727-M-BK403-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109130714
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
