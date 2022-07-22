U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An M1A2 Abrams tank from to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, is downloaded from ARC Integrity and staged for onward movement by U.S. Soldiers from 21st Theater Sustainment Command and 598th Transportation Brigade at the port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 22, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.