An M1A2 Abrams tank from to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, is downloaded from ARC Integrity and staged for onward movement by U.S. Soldiers from 21st Theater Sustainment Command and 598th Transportation Brigade at the port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 22, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 08:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851678
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-NH708-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109130362
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|VAN, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT