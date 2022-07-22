Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment

    VAN, BELGIUM

    07.22.2022

    Video by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    An M1A2 Abrams tank from to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, is downloaded from ARC Integrity and staged for onward movement by U.S. Soldiers from 21st Theater Sustainment Command and 598th Transportation Brigade at the port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 22, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851678
    VIRIN: 220722-A-NH708-005
    Filename: DOD_109130362
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: VAN, BE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Belgium
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    ReadyForces
    US European Command (USEUCOM)

