    U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment

    VAN, BELGIUM

    07.21.2022

    Video by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    An M1A2 Abrams tank belonging to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, rolls down the ramp of ARC Integrity at the port Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 21, 2022. 2,700 pieces of equipment will arrive for the rotational deployment and will be transported to their destination by rail, commercial line-haul and barge. The United States maintains significant numbers of combat-capable forces in Europe. They exist to deter aggression and, if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies against that aggression.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851676
    VIRIN: 220721-A-NH708-678
    Filename: DOD_109130349
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: VAN, BE

    This work, U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    ReadyForces
    US European Command (USEUCOM)

