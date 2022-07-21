U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An M1A2 Abrams tank belonging to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, rolls down the ramp of ARC Integrity at the port Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 21, 2022. 2,700 pieces of equipment will arrive for the rotational deployment and will be transported to their destination by rail, commercial line-haul and barge. The United States maintains significant numbers of combat-capable forces in Europe. They exist to deter aggression and, if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies against that aggression.