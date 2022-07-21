An M1A2 Abrams tank belonging to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, rolls down the ramp of ARC Integrity at the port Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 21, 2022. 2,700 pieces of equipment will arrive for the rotational deployment and will be transported to their destination by rail, commercial line-haul and barge. The United States maintains significant numbers of combat-capable forces in Europe. They exist to deter aggression and, if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies against that aggression.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851676
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-NH708-678
|Filename:
|DOD_109130349
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|VAN, BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT