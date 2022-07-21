U.S. Army armored equipment arrives in Antwerp-Bruges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army equipment belonging to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, arrives at the port Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 21, 2022. 2,700 pieces of equipment will arrive for a rotational deployment and Soldiers within 598th Transportation Brigade and 21st Theater Sustainment Command will support the onward movement by rail, commercial line-haul and barge for the next few weeks. In response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the President sent additional U.S. military personnel to Europe to strengthen our deterrence and to assure our allies about U.S. resolve. These deployments bolstered our deterrence and defensive presence alongside our NATO allies.