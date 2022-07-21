U.S. Army equipment belonging to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, arrives at the port Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 21, 2022. 2,700 pieces of equipment will arrive for a rotational deployment and Soldiers within 598th Transportation Brigade and 21st Theater Sustainment Command will support the onward movement by rail, commercial line-haul and barge for the next few weeks. In response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the President sent additional U.S. military personnel to Europe to strengthen our deterrence and to assure our allies about U.S. resolve. These deployments bolstered our deterrence and defensive presence alongside our NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 07:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851667
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-NH708-007
|Filename:
|DOD_109130252
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|VAN, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army armored equipment arrives in Antwerp-Bruges, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT