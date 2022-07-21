Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army armored equipment arrives in Antwerp-Bruges

    VAN, BELGIUM

    07.21.2022

    Video by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army equipment belonging to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, arrives at the port Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 21, 2022. 2,700 pieces of equipment will arrive for a rotational deployment and Soldiers within 598th Transportation Brigade and 21st Theater Sustainment Command will support the onward movement by rail, commercial line-haul and barge for the next few weeks. In response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the President sent additional U.S. military personnel to Europe to strengthen our deterrence and to assure our allies about U.S. resolve. These deployments bolstered our deterrence and defensive presence alongside our NATO allies.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 07:31
    Category: Package
    Location: VAN, BE

    This work, U.S. Army armored equipment arrives in Antwerp-Bruges, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    Belgium
    SDDC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    ReadyForces
    1stCavalryDivision
    RSOM
    PeopleFirst
    US European Command (USEUCOM)

