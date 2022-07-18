Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6981st CSG celebrates 70 years of support

    GERMEISHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    07.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The 6981st Civilian Support Group celebrated its 70th Anniversary at Germersheim Army Depot in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, July 18, 2022. The day consisted of static displays and demonstrations, a ceremony, a picnic, and a cake cutting. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)


    Interviews:
    LN Gerd Drechsler, Commander, 6981st Civilian Support Group
    U.S. Army Col. Michael Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade

    TAGS

    local nationals
    6981st Civilian Cupport Group
    Germeisheim Army Depot

