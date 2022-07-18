The 6981st Civilian Support Group celebrated its 70th Anniversary at Germersheim Army Depot in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, July 18, 2022. The day consisted of static displays and demonstrations, a ceremony, a picnic, and a cake cutting. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
Interviews:
LN Gerd Drechsler, Commander, 6981st Civilian Support Group
U.S. Army Col. Michael Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851661
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-DX878-202
|Filename:
|DOD_109130073
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|GERMEISHEIM, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6981st CSG celebrates 70 years of support, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT