Sedat Deryalar, Defense Logistics Agency Incirlik Disposition Services property disposal specialist, participates in an interview on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 6, 2022. Sedat talks about his time working on Incirlik as he gets ready to retire on July 29, 2022, after working on the installation for nearly 50 years. Over his 50 years of working on Incirlik, he has served in several positions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 02:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851660
|VIRIN:
|220727-F-DR389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109130028
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Half a Century of Service: Saying Goodbye to Sedat, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, SrA Joshua Crossman and SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT