Half a Century of Service: Saying Goodbye to Sedat

Sedat Deryalar, Defense Logistics Agency Incirlik Disposition Services property disposal specialist, participates in an interview on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 6, 2022. Sedat talks about his time working on Incirlik as he gets ready to retire on July 29, 2022, after working on the installation for nearly 50 years. Over his 50 years of working on Incirlik, he has served in several positions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)