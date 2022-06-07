Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Half a Century of Service: Saying Goodbye to Sedat

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo, Senior Airman Joshua Crossman and Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sedat Deryalar, Defense Logistics Agency Incirlik Disposition Services property disposal specialist, participates in an interview on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 6, 2022. Sedat talks about his time working on Incirlik as he gets ready to retire on July 29, 2022, after working on the installation for nearly 50 years. Over his 50 years of working on Incirlik, he has served in several positions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Defense Logistics Agency
    Incirlik Air Base
    Retirement
    50 years
    Disposition Service

