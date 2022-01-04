Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan Command Video 2022

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Video by Manuel Torres-cortes 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Japan assures allies and partners and deters adversaries, strengthens Japan Ground Self-Defense Force capability and interoperability, provides U.S. Forces-Japan operational mission control in contingency operations, and sets the conditions for the Theater Army to support the Joint Force during competition, crisis, and conflict

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 01:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851657
    VIRIN: 220401-O-NR814-415
    PIN: 202231
    Filename: DOD_109129891
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Command Video 2022, by Manuel Torres-cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Army
    USARJ
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    Army Japan
    Indo-Pacifc
    U.S. Army Pacfic
    INDO-PACOM. PACAF
    Indo-Pacific 2022

