Airmen with the 8th Medical Group set up exercises monthly to ensure all personnel are ready in the case of an emergency at Kunsan Air Base July 19, 2022. During this exercise Airmen worked with ROKAF forces to enhance team work between both groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 02:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851656
|VIRIN:
|220727-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109129830
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th Medical Group enhances readiness, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
