8th Medical Group enhances readiness

Airmen with the 8th Medical Group set up exercises monthly to ensure all personnel are ready in the case of an emergency at Kunsan Air Base July 19, 2022. During this exercise Airmen worked with ROKAF forces to enhance team work between both groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)