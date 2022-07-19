Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Medical Group enhances readiness

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen with the 8th Medical Group set up exercises monthly to ensure all personnel are ready in the case of an emergency at Kunsan Air Base July 19, 2022. During this exercise Airmen worked with ROKAF forces to enhance team work between both groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 02:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851656
    VIRIN: 220727-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109129830
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, 8th Medical Group enhances readiness, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    AFN
    exercise
    readiness

