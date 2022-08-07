Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    True North

    JAPAN

    07.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's security forces squadron combat mental health issues and enhance troop readiness with the integration of a new program: True North.

    This work, True North, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

